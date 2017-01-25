Depression and suicide guidance forum to be held Jan. 26 in Fresno

A local therapist will speak about depression and suicide in an educational forum at New Covenant Community Church on Thursday.
The free event starts at 6:30 p.m. in the upstairs chapel of the church located at 1744 E. Nees Ave., near Cedar and Maple avenues.
Organizers say the speech by licensed marriage and family therapist Dawn Angelich will guide the public and church leaders on how to support those suffering from the illness.
For more information and to reserve your spot contact Rob McLain at 559-313-4226 or email fresnomarriage@gmail.com.
