Madera event will celebrate various religions and cultures

The 21st annual Interfaith and Intercultural Day, which celebrates different religions and cultures, will be held Jan. 26 at the Madera County Fairgrounds.
The Madera Coalition for Community Justice will hold the free event from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Hatfield Hall inside the fairgrounds, 1850 W. Cleveland Ave. Arts and crafts, music, dance, and educational booths will be part of the celebration. In addition, a musical performance will be provided by Native American recording artist Lance Canales.
For more information, contact Mark Colley or Lourdes Herrera at 559-661-1879.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
