Local

January 24, 2017 10:15 PM

Madera event will celebrate various religions and cultures

By Andrea Figueroa Briseño

abriseno@fresnobee.com

The 21st annual Interfaith and Intercultural Day, which celebrates different religions and cultures, will be held Jan. 26 at the Madera County Fairgrounds.

The Madera Coalition for Community Justice will hold the free event from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Hatfield Hall inside the fairgrounds, 1850 W. Cleveland Ave. Arts and crafts, music, dance, and educational booths will be part of the celebration. In addition, a musical performance will be provided by Native American recording artist Lance Canales.

For more information, contact Mark Colley or Lourdes Herrera at 559-661-1879.

Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bandit held knife to credit union employee's throat, police say

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos