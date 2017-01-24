3 California doctors suspended for unpaid taxes

The physician licenses of three doctors in California, including one in Madera, have been suspended because of unpaid taxes, said the Medical Board of California.
As of Jan. 17, Todd David Spencer, M.D., of Madera; Thomas S. Powers, M.D., of Santa Ana; and Rajiv Harshad Bhuva, M.D., of Arcadia, have been restrained from practicing medicine until their outstanding balances are paid or have made payment arrangements with the Franchise Tax Board or the State Board of Equalization.
Taxation Code section 7063 states the denial of application and suspension of license, certificate and registration for applicant or licensee who owes over $100,000 to the FTB or BOE and appears on either business’s top 500 tax delinquency list. If the balance or a payment arrangement isn’t made within 90 days, they will have their license suspended until a release is given from the FTB or BOE. All delinquents are responsible for issuance and renewal fees and checking for the status of their license, the Medical Board said.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
