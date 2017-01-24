Man with bullet wound checks self into CRMC

The shooting of a man in is early 20s Tuesday afternoon is being investigated by police after the victim checked himself into the emergency room at Community Regional Medical Center.
The incident was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Lt. Joe Gomez said the victim, who was in critical condition with a wound in his upper hip area, was being evasive about where the shooting took place and was not saying who pulled the trigger. Gomez said about the same time that the victim showed up at CRMC, a shooting was reported near Griffith Way and Del Mar Avenue in central Fresno, but it was not clear if the incidents were related.
