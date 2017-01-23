Driver loses control of vehicle and dies on Highway 99

A man involved in a solo crash died Sunday afternoon after losing control of his vehicle, driving into a the Highway 99 center median before his vehicle flipped over, the California Highway Patrol said.
The incident happened around 12:05 p.m. on Highway 99 near Avenue 184, about six miles south of Tulare. Deputies said a witness saw a 2000 Chevrolet driving below the speed limit north on Highway 99 when he drifted left, and into the median, and then drifted right before his car flipped over. The unidentified man was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, officials said. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
Authorities said alcohol does not appear to be a factor, and they will withhold his identity until family is notified.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
