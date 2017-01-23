State of emergency declared as rain moves out of Fresno

1:44 Fresno Bee donates $3,500 to Kirk Elementary Pause

0:50 Weekend storm adds to Kings River's high water levels

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

2:41 Feeding groups hurt meal numbers at Poverello House

1:05 Mobile Cafe targets rural homeless, helpless

1:13 Midday downpour floods Clovis streets

1:00 San Joaquin Valley raisin harvest underway

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

3:02 Meet Alexander Mickelthwate, the third conductor candidate for the Fresno Philharmonic