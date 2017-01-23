State of emergency declared as rain moves out of Fresno

Following several days of extreme rainy weather, Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency Monday for several counties in California.
In a media release from the Governor’s office, Brown said dangerous weather has caused major flooding and damage to the state including Fresno, Madera, Kings and Merced counties. The proclamation will secure funding that will go toward helping communities recover. The full list of counties are: Alameda, Alpine, Butte, Calaveras, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Fresno, Humboldt, Inyo, Kern, Kings, Lake, Lassen, Los Angeles, Madera, Marin, Mendocino, Merced, Modoc, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Tulare, Tuolumne, Ventura, Yolo, Yuba and Del Norte.
The rain in Fresno is ceasing and moving south towards Bakersfield, National Weather Service meteorologistDan Harty said. Fresno received .08 inches of rain Monday, which increased the total to 5.4 inches for January. Harty said previous reports show the normal rain count for the month of Jan. at 1.63.
The California Department of Transportation tweeted Monday night that snow was sticking to Interstate 5 in Kings County. However, Harty said this is “highly unlikely” and was probably mistaken for hail.
Monday night’s low in Fresno will be 38 degrees. Through out the week the highs will be in the low-50s and the lows will be in the mid-30s.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
