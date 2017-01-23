Woman dies from injuries sustained in Fresno fire

2:11 'Loudest charity on earth' brings hope and dignity to prison inmates Pause

1:29 Fresno man arrested in arson fire at Livingstone's Restaurant in Tower District

2:29 Women's March draws large crowd in Fresno

0:30 Women's March and Peace Fresno unite on Blackstone Ave.

0:46 Laser tag business plans move to Clovis mall

1:05 Mobile Cafe targets rural homeless, helpless

3:13 Fresno State athletic director talks about abuse he endured as a child

1:48 What you need to know about advance parole for unauthorized immigrants

0:38 High water and wind at Skaggs Bridge Park