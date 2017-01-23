Woman dies from injuries sustained in Fresno fire

A woman injured in an apartment fire Sunday in central Fresno died from her injuries, the Fresno Fire Department reported Monday.
She was identified as Christine Walser, 70. Fire department spokesman Hector Vasquez said Walser sustained first and second degree burns as well as smoke inhalantion when the fire erupted in the 3200 block of North Hulbert Avenue about 3:30 a.m.. Walser was found unconscious in the apartment. Crews revived her and transpoerted her to Community Regional Medical Center.
The death is the city’s first fire fatality of the year. In 2016, there were six fire fatalities. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
