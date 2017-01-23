CHP provides details about fatal Tulare County auto crash

The California Highway Patrol on Monday provided additional details about a fatal collision Sunday afternoon on Highway 99 south of Tulare.
The crash took place just after noon as the driver of a 2000 Chevrolet was northbound on 99 north of Avenue 184 in the right lane. He lost control while drifting into the left lane and then the center median. The driver, who was not identified, overcorrected to the right and overturned the vehicle. He was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and died at the scene. The crash is under investigation.
