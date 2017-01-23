Winter storm warnings in Sierra, possible thunderstorms in Valley

A winter warning is in place this morning in the Sierra in Fresno County and Kern County, according to the National Weather Service.
There also is a flash flood watch in the same mountain areas, along with the foothills. All alerts are effective through 10 a.m.
A cold, unsettled air mass will remain over the central San Joaquin Valley on Monday, bringing with it the chance of thunderstorms before drier air moves in Tuesday, weather service said.
Overnight rainfall added to a bounty of precipitation for California, dropping 0.29 inches on Fresno, 0.46 on Madera, 0.12 on Merced and 0.16 on Hanford. That brings the seasonal totals for the region to 8.19 inches for Fresno, closing in on the seasonal normal of 11.5 inches.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
Comments