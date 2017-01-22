Known homeless man found dead in dumpster remembered

The rain ceased and a rainbow appeared for community members gathered at a vigil held in honor of a homeless man found dead near a Fresno dumpster on Jan. 18.
“I can only imagine what he had to go through just on a day to day basis and then to be brutally attacked like that had to be one of the worst things,” said Desiree Martinez, Homeless in Fresno coordinator.
Up to 85 people showed up to the scene of the crime near Barstow and First avenues to pay respects to a homeless man nicknamed J.D., also known as Happy, B.J. or “Hey” man.
The man was found with trauma to his upper body a Wednesday morning by a security guard, Fresno police Lt. Joe Gomez said. The body was located behind the dumpster where Martinez said probably was J.D.’s living room.
“If we would’ve had warming centers or dry centers, would he have been inside there and safe?” she said. Martinez, who is part of an organization that attends to the needs of the homeless, said if Fresno had more safe zones this wouldn’t have happened.
Although the man has not been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office, Martinez said many people in the neighborhood knew him.
“There’s a lot of people that have known him for 6 years, 10 years, 14, 16, 20 years,” she said. “Nobody knows his name.”
Terri Reed, a Homeless in Fresno volunteer, said many spoke about Happy and how he never was the type to ask for anything. “You almost had to push food on him, or blankets,” said Martinez. Reed added that the previous gym at the Planet Fitness location would let him clean the business in exchange for a shower and shelter.
Martinez said she can relate to the feeling of being exhausted and hungry. She admitted being homeless last year and feeling suicidal because nobody tried to help.
“I was sitting in my car and I just didn’t care,” she said. People assume all homeless are alcohol and drugs addicts, but like her and “Hey” man there are exceptions, said Martinez. If someone sees a homeless person outside a grocery store, she encourages them to buy a water bottle for that person. She knows some reject it, but advises to just leave it next to them.
“They have to be reconditioned back into love,” said Martinez.
Homeless in Fresno organized the vigil in order to bring awareness to the not so pretty side of Fresno. Martinez said she is tired of hearing that the city lacks funds to support this issue.
“Hopefully our mayor will start paying attention,” said Martinez. “Make some changes,” she said in reference to new Fresno mayor Lee Brand.
Martinez said J.D. mattered and doesn’t want his death to go unnoticed just because he lived on the streets. “We’re going to stand up until his killer is found,” she said. Martinez said Homeless in Fresno will form a protest if authorities do not push to find the suspect.
“His name will never be forgotten,” she said.
