Unconscious woman rescued from burning apartment

A woman was unconscious Sunday morning after firefighters rescued her from a burning Fresno apartment east of Highway 99, said Fresno Fire spokesman Hector Vasquez.
Vasquez said a witness spotted heavy smoke around 3:25 a.m. coming from the hallway of an apartment complex located in the 3200 block of North Hulbert Avenue, near Shields and Hughes avenues. The woman was found without a pulse and was pulled out of the building. Officials said they performed lifesaving measures at the scene and then transported the victim to Community Regional Medical Center.
The fire was extinguished within 25 minutes, said Vasquez.
No other information was immediately available.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
