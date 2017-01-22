Hazmat team responds to mysterious spill in Fresno

Substance appeared similar to water-soluble paint, Fresno fire battalion chief says.
Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee

Crime

Fresno Police seek suspect who robbed liquor store at gunpoint

The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who robbed a U-Save Liquor store at gunpoint. The incident happened on Jan. 9 around 11 p.m. at 3639 E Belmont Ave in Fresno. The suspect is in his mid-20s to early 30s, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 160 pounds. He is also likely armed with a black semi-automatic handgun. Anyone with information should call 559-621-2072 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.

