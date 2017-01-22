Hazmat team responds to mysterious spill in Fresno

Justin Joseph Silva of Fresno broke into the Tower District restaurant and set the Dec. 20, 2016, blaze, fire investigators say. He was arrested Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, on charges of arson and burglary.
Bitwise co-founder Jake Soberal gives an inside view of the 1918 State Center Warehouse at 747 R Street in downtown Fresno where Bitwise Industries announced the next step in its growth as a campus for local technology companies.
Community leaders, including Blong Xiong, former Fresno City councilman, and a community advocate, stress the need for public input and more transparency in the search for a permanent superintendent to replace Michael Hanson, who announced he plans to leave the district in August.
The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who robbed a U-Save Liquor store at gunpoint. The incident happened on Jan. 9 around 11 p.m. at 3639 E Belmont Ave in Fresno. The suspect is in his mid-20s to early 30s, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 160 pounds. He is also likely armed with a black semi-automatic handgun. Anyone with information should call 559-621-2072 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.