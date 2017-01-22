Dog dies in Visalia house fire

A dog died from smoke inhalation when fire erupted in a Visalia home Saturday night, said Visalia Fire Department Battalion Chief Darrin Hughes.
The dog was inside the home at 2125 E. K Road when the fire began around 8 p.m. Fire crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from the front of the house, said Hughes. Power lines fell and Southern California Edison arrived to assist firefighters.
No people were inside the house, but the dog was found after the fire was put out.
The cause of the fire is unknown, but it started in the living room, said Hughes. Twenty-two personnel were on scene, including Tulare County Breathing Support.
Damage was estimated at $95,000 for the house and $15,000 for the contents inside.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
