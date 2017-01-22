Man darting in and out of traffic dies in Visalia

A man was fatally hit by a truck in Visalia Saturday afternoon after he charged into traffic holding a large stick, said Officer Scott Harris with the California Highway Patrol in Visalia.
The 20-year-old was reportedly walking east on Road 108 just south of West Visalia Parkway while dashing into the paths of vehicles.
At about 1 p.m., the man darted in front of a 2015 Ford truck driven by Cheryl Mayhew, 59, of Visalia. The man lodged the stick into the grille of the Ford and was run over by Mayhew, said Harris.
Because the crash is still under investigation it is not known if drugs or alcohol were factors. The man’s identity was not released pending notification of family.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
Comments