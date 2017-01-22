Hazmat teams containing spill in central Fresno

Two hazardous materials teams, the fire department and police were called out to investigate a strange opaque substance found in a storm drain in Fresno on Sunday.
A call came in from a man around 11 a.m. Sunday about the whitish-blue matter in a puddle outside a drain on Wishon and Cambridge avenues, said Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Lawrence French.
Crews tried three different tests to figure out what the substance was but have not been successful. They do say it does not pose any danger and is not toxic. French describes it as similar to water, “as if you washed a paintbrush or a roller in the sink with water-based paint,” he said.
The substance flowed south to the drain on Normal Street but did not go any further.
Any of the substance that did get through the drain will end up in a ponding basin where Fresno Metropolitan Flood Control District and the Fresno County Environmental Health agency will discuss how to remove it, said French.
Wishon is expected to be closed from Cambridge Avenue to Normal Street until crews finish, but it is not known how long that will be.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
