Man dies after running 4-way stop in Clovis

A Fresno man is dead after running a stop sign in Clovis and hitting a power pole on Friday night, said the California Highway Patrol.
The 27-year-old was driving a 1999 Honda west on Nees Avenue around 7 p.m. when he ran the four-way stop at the Armstrong Avenue intersection. He veered northwest, hitting a power pole and was partially thrown out of the driver’s side window, said the CHP. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The Clovis Police Department tweeted that the intersection was closed for up to 15 hours while the CHP investigated. It is not known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
The man’s name was not released pending notification of family.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
