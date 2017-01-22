Four-vehicle collision injures two during heavy rainfall in Visalia

2:11 'Loudest charity on earth' brings hope and dignity to prison inmates Pause

0:30 Women's March and Peace Fresno unite on Blackstone Ave.

1:42 Fresno State Swimming and Diving Team shares secret to academic success

0:38 High water and wind at Skaggs Bridge Park

0:39 Relentless rain as another storm rolls through Valley

1:19 Fresno State students react to President Donald Trump's inauguration

2:02 President-elect Trump, vice president-elect Pence arrive at White House

1:23 Area high school students get hands-on learning in the construction trade

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax