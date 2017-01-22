Four-vehicle collision injures two during heavy rainfall in Visalia

Two people were taken to the hospital, one with major injuries, after a four-vehicle collision in Visalia on Friday afternoon, said Officer Scott Harris with the California Highway Patrol in Visalia.
Harris said Oscar Ochoa, 25, was driving a Pontiac east on Highway 198 east of Chinowth Street when he veered into the center median and into the path of a Chevy driven by Christina Cantu, 40. The front of the Chevy hit the side of the Pontiac, said Harris.
Two other cars that were driving behind Cantu were not able to stop in time and hit both vehicles.
Ochoa was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center with major injuries and Cantu with moderate injuries, said Harris. The two people in the other cars were not injured.
The crash happened during a period of heavy rain, said Harris, and alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
