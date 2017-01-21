Lots of hail, rain, snow, and more on the way

0:39 Relentless rain as another storm rolls through Valley Pause

3:06 Uncovering the mysteries of Hmong food

2:08 Investigation into accidental shooting of Fresno County sheriff's deputy

1:23 Area high school students get hands-on learning in the construction trade

1:53 Fresno police release body-cam video of Dylan Noble shooting

0:51 New snowfall draws families for a white Christmas at Shaver Lake

1:04 Obama waves goodbye, leaves in helicopter

2:11 'Loudest charity on earth' brings hope and dignity to prison inmates

3:41 Meet the new Fresno State coordinators under Jeff Tedford