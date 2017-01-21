Lots of hail, rain, snow, and more on the way

Friday night’s stormy weather that brought marble-sized hail to some Valley neighborhoods was a harbinger of more wintry weather heading this way.
Snow and wind at higher elevations will make driving difficult if not impossible in some areas this weekend, the National Weather Service warns.
Saturday’s partly cloudy skies will yield to light showers starting around 4 p.m., said Jim Andersen of the National Weather Service in Hanford.
Rainfall and winds will intensify throughout the night and continue through the weekend before decreasing Sunday evening and ending early Monday morning, Andersen said. The storm’s rainfall total is expected to be 0.91 inches.
Fresno’s rain total was 0.52 inches.
Although there were patches of hail on the ground, there were no reports of damage. There also were no reports of flooding, Andersen said.
Weather in Madera and Visalia this weekend will be similar to Fresno’s weather, he said.
Fresno will see showers throughout the week and patchy fog on Tuesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
As of 12:40 p.m. Saturday China Peak was not getting snowfall, but about 4 feet of snow had fallen by the conclusion of Friday’s storm and 6 feet this week, said Tim Cohee, China Peak owner.
A winter storm warning was issued for Shaver Lake, Yosemite Valley and the Interstate 5 Grapevine and will be in effect from 10 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Monday.
Heavy and blowing snow will fall at Shaver Lake and Yosemite Valley, with possible accumulations of two to four feet, and southwest winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph, according to the weather service.
The heaviest snowfall is expected over the higher elevations Sunday.
There will be snow and wind up to 45 mph on the Grapevine and wind blowing at 40 to 60 mph at higher elevations, Andersen said.
A wind advisory will be in effect in Oakhurst from 10 p.m. Saturday until 10 p.m. Sunday, according to the weather service. Forecasters expect winds between 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 50 mph.
