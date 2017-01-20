High water and wind at Skaggs Bridge Park

Justin Joseph Silva of Fresno broke into the Tower District restaurant and set the Dec. 20, 2016, blaze, fire investigators say. He was arrested Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, on charges of arson and burglary.
Hosted by Four C’s Construction, high school students from throughout Fresno, Madera and Mariposa counties were able to learn from professionals in the building trades during a job-shadowing day coordinated by the Fresno County Office of Education's Career Technical Education program. Anthony Ayerza, area coordinator for the program, talks about the great opportunity offered the students, which could lead to career paths.
Community leaders, including Blong Xiong, former Fresno City councilman, and a community advocate, stress the need for public input and more transparency in the search for a permanent superintendent to replace Michael Hanson, who announced he plans to leave the district in August.
The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who robbed a U-Save Liquor store at gunpoint. The incident happened on Jan. 9 around 11 p.m. at 3639 E Belmont Ave in Fresno. The suspect is in his mid-20s to early 30s, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 160 pounds. He is also likely armed with a black semi-automatic handgun. Anyone with information should call 559-621-2072 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.
An organizer says about 100 people protested the dismantling of the Affordable Care Act at Blackstone and Nees avenues in north Fresno on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, five days before President-elect Donald Trump takes office promising to kill the program.