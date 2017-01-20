CHP investigates death of pedestrian hit by big rig south of Fresno

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a big rig late Thursday night south of Fresno.
The incident was reported just before 11 p.m. on northbound 99 north of Floral Avenue, where the CHP was alerted to a pedestrian running in traffic lanes. As officers were en route to check, the male pedestrian was struck by a Peterbilt driven by Chad Rider, of Banning. The pedestrian died at the scene. It is not known if drugs or alcohol played a part in the death and the incident is under investigation.
