Wet weather expected to continue through Monday in central valley

A series of Pacific storm fronts will continue to sweep through the Central San Joaquin Valley through Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
The wet weather dropped about .08 inches of rainfall in the Fresno area overnight. In neighboring cities, the total was .15 for Madera, .07 for Merced, .14 for Hanford and .27 for Visalia.
The storm system prompted a wind advisory through noon Friday west of Interstate 5 for Merced and Madera counties, with winds of 15 to 30 m.p.h. predicted and gusts of 50 m.p.h. possible.
Drivers who were unprepared for rain-slick streets were involved in several minor crashes in the Fresno area, including one in which a truck spun ou on southbound Highway 99 at the Highway 180 transition. The California Highway Patrol quickly cleared the roadway.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
Comments