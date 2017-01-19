Lemoore city manager placed on administrative leave

Lemoore City Manager Andi Welsh has been placed on administrative leave, Mayor Ray Madrigal said.
The City Council took the action in closed session Jan. 11. Madrigal said he could not say why she was put on leave because it’s a confidential personnel matter.
“She continues on administrative leave until further notice,” he said.
Police Chief Darrell Smith has been named acting city manager.
Welsh, previously a city official in Gilbert, Arizona, was named city manager in mid-2015.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
Comments