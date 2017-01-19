Local
Area high school students get hands-on learning in the construction trade
Hosted by Four C’s Construction, high school students from throughout Fresno, Madera and Mariposa counties were able to learn from professionals in the building trades during a job-shadowing day coordinated by the Fresno County Office of Education's Career Technical Education program. Anthony Ayerza, area coordinator for the program, talks about the great opportunity offered the students, which could lead to career paths.John Walker The Fresno Bee