Area high school students get hands-on learning in the construction trade

Hosted by Four C’s Construction, high school students from throughout Fresno, Madera and Mariposa counties were able to learn from professionals in the building trades during a job-shadowing day coordinated by the Fresno County Office of Education's Career Technical Education program. Anthony Ayerza, area coordinator for the program, talks about the great opportunity offered the students, which could lead to career paths.
John Walker The Fresno Bee

Crime

Fresno Police seek suspect who robbed liquor store at gunpoint

The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who robbed a U-Save Liquor store at gunpoint. The incident happened on Jan. 9 around 11 p.m. at 3639 E Belmont Ave in Fresno. The suspect is in his mid-20s to early 30s, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 160 pounds. He is also likely armed with a black semi-automatic handgun. Anyone with information should call 559-621-2072 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.

