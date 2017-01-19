Overnight storm dumps half-inch of rain on Fresno area

An overnight storm dumped about a half-inch of rain in the Fresno area by Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Overnight totals for the region included Fresno with 0.46 inches; Merced; 0.56; Visalia, 0.28; and Hanford, 0.25.
Fresh snow was expected in the Sierra above 5,000 feet.
There is a winter storm warning through Thursday afternoon for the Sierra from Yosemite National Park to the Tulare-Kern county line.
A second storm is forecast for Friday morning but will move out of the area later that day.
There will be a respite from wet weather Saturday before the third and final storm of the series arrives Sunday. It will be the wettest and coldest of the bunch, with the snow level falling as low as 2,000 feet Monday morning.
All told, the weather service says the Valley should receive up to 2 inches of rain through Monday, while the mountains will get several feet of snow.
By Tuesday a drying trend will begin, the weather service says.
High temperatures in Fresno from Thursday through Monday will be in the 50s; overnight lows will be in the 40s.
