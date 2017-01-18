FAFSA, Dream Act information events planned for Saturday

Free events throughout the Central Valley this Saturday will help current and incoming college students complete federal financial aid forms.
The events are planned for Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at locations throughout the Valley, including Fresno State’s Kremen School of Education.
Bilingual staff members will be on hand to help students navigate through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form as well as the California Dream Act application. Financial planning booths will be available for parents and students along with scholarship information.
Other locations include:
▪ West Hills College in Coalinga
▪ West Hills College-North District Center in Firebaugh
▪ West Hills College in Lemoore
▪ Reedley College
▪ College of the Sequoias in Visalia
▪ Madera Community College Center
▪ Bakersfield Migrant Education Office, Region V
Students who plan to attend should bring the following documents if available: a social security card, driver’s license, parents’ 2015 federal income tax information and their FSA ID login information if they have already registered for the following school year.
More than 120 volunteers will help at the events.
Last year, more than 1,200 families took part, which are sponsored by The Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools and Univision.
For more information on the events, call 559-497-3862.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
