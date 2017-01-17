Schools in Lindsay, San Joaquin added to pesticide monitoring list

Two areas in the central San Joaquin Valley have been added to the California Department of Pesticide Regulation’s air monitoring list, and will begin giving samples this month.
Air samples from San Joaquin Elementary School in San Joaquin and Jefferson Elementary School in Lindsay will be taken once a week until December 2018 to monitor over 30 pesticide concentrations, said the department.
Six other sites are in various counties: Monterey, Santa Barbara, Kern, Santa Cruz, San Joaquin and Ventura. The sites were chosen based on surrounding farmland, percentage of children and the elderly and income of the local population.
California is the only state that monitors pesticides in the air to give a comprehensive picture of how agricultural communities are affected, said the department. The pesticide monitoring network began in 2011, and was the first of its kind in the U.S.
