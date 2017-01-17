Get smart: One Day U offers top professors on timely topics

1:08 Fresno Unified superintendent Hanson moved from center seat of board meetings Pause

2:40 Fresno Police seek suspect who robbed liquor store at gunpoint

2:50 Thousands march in Fresno's annual Martin Luther King Day event

3:13 Fresno State athletic director talks about abuse he endured as a child

0:35 San Joaquin River on the rise

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

0:34 Gas-line rupture leads to evacuation of Orange Center school

1:42 Hold back the floodwaters: Sandbags are simple, but here's how to fill and use them right

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines