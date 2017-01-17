Get smart: One Day U offers top professors on timely topics

Topics as diverse as learning from the rise and fall of the Roman empire to reinventing English will be covered in The Fresno Bee’s One Day University being presented on March 11 at the downtown DoubleTree Hotel.
Four distinguished professors will cover their specialties with lectures that begin at 9:30 a.m. and conclude at 4:15 p.m.
The schedule and those presenting:
▪ Psychology: Andrew Shatte of the University of Arizona will speak on “Why some people are resilient and others are not.” His speech will run from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. He has been honored with the dean’s award for distinguished teaching.
▪ History: Caroline Winterer, who has an outstanding teaching award from Stanford University, will discuss “Learning from the Roman Empire: Are we repeating their rise and decline?” Her lecture starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 12:15 p.m.
▪ Language: Seth Lerer of UC San Diego will cover, “Reinventing English: The troubled future of reading, writing and thinking.” His talk begins at 1:30 p.m. and ends at 2:45 p.m. Lerer has been named an outstanding teacher at UC San Diego.
▪ Music: Robert Greenberg of UC Berkeley and San Francisco Performances will cover “Music as a mirror of history: 300 years in 75 minutes.” He has received the Library of Congress’ Koussevitzky Foundation award. He starts at 3 p.m. and concludes 4:15 p.m.
Under early registration the cost to hear all four professors is $115 – a savings of $80. To register, go to OneDayU.com and use the promotion code FB 115. Or call 1-800-300-3438.
Part of the proceeds supports The Bee’s News in Education Program.
