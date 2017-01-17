Highway 99 onramp from Golden State Blvd. will close for rail work

The onramp from Golden State Boulevard onto northbound Highway 99 near the San Joaquin River in Fresno will be closed overnight Tuesday and Wednesday nights for construction work related to the state’s high-speed rail project.
Contractors for the project will close the onramp just north of Herndon Avenue beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, reopening at 5 a.m. Wednesday. The closure will repeat from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday. The closure is for work on the rail project’s San Joaquin River viaduct, which will eventually carry the bullet-train tracks over the San Joaquin River and the nearby Union Pacific Railroad freight tracks.
Detour signs will direct traffic south to Shaw Avenue, where drivers wanting to go north on Highway 99 can use the onramp there.
The work is part of the first 32-mile construction segment, from Madera to the south end of Fresno, of the statewide rail project.
