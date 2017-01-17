Police officer shouts ‘like a caveman’ to scare bobcat out of city park

A bobcat sighting on the San Joaquin River Parkway near Woodward Park prompted a call to Fresno police Tuesday morning, but wildlife experts said the best remedy would be to shoo the critter back to its habitat.
The incident was reported shortly before 11 a.m. near the trailway bridge at North Friant Road and East Lakeview Drive, according to police Lt. Joe Gomez. The caller told police she saw the wild feline while driving in the area. An officer responded, and police sought advice from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, receiving the tip to scare the animal.
Gomez said the officer reported he jumped up and down and “shouted like a caveman,” prompting the bobcat to flee toward the river, pursued briefly by a police helicopter before it vanished into the wild.
Adult bobcats, which normally weigh about 20 pounds, are not usually considered a threat to humans, according to the website DesertUSA.com. If one should approach a human, it is generally because it is rabid or sick.
Jim Guy
