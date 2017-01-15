Fresno crowd protests efforts to repeal ‘Obamacare’

Protesters held signs and shouted objections to plans by congressional Republicans and President-elect Donald Trump to dismantle the Affordable Care Act during a protest Sunday at Blackstone and Nees avenues in north Fresno.
Organizers said about 100 people joined the protest at various times during the two-hour protest near the River Park shopping center.
Fresno’s protest came as Democrats staged dozens of rallies around the nation to protest against Republican efforts to repeal President Barack Obama’s health care law.
Trump has vowed to overturn and replace the Affordable Care Act, and majority Republicans in Congress last week began the process of repealing it using a budget maneuver that requires a bare majority in the Senate.
Comments