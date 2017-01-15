Inmate kills self at Tulare County Main Jail

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Department said it is looking into why an inmate at the Tulare County Man Jail killed himself Friday.
The inmate was identified by the department as Jose Mendoza-Barragan. He was discovered dead during a routine cell check.
The department said jail and medical staff attempted to revive Mendoza-Barragan until he was taken to Kaweah Delta District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The sheriff’s department did not state why Mendoza-Barragan was in jail.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
