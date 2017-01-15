Rain, snow to arrive again by midweek after cloudy days

Warmer-than-usual temperatures in the high mountains are keeping the clouds below stuck in the San Joaquin Valley. It’s expected to stay that way until at least Tuesday night, with rain returning by the middle of the week.
National Weather Service Hanford meteorologist David Spector said a storm system moving in from the Pacific will break up the low Valley clouds by Wednesday afternoon.
Significant moisture by nighttime Wednesday will spill into Thursday. Chances of showers from then on will keep strengthening and make way for two more systems Friday and Sunday.
“It looks like Wednesday onward, we will be wet,” Spector said.
The rain system moving in Wednesday could bring a quarter to a half inch of rain to most areas of the Valley.
The foothills could see one-half to 1 inch of rain while the southern Sierra is looking at about 1 to 2 inches with the first storm system coming Wednesday night.
The system for Friday is expected to arrive with colder-than-normal temperatures, Spector said. Sunday’s forecast will be similar.
As the storms continue through the week, the snow levels will drop from around 7,000 feet in the higher mountain areas Wednesday to about 2,000 feet in the foothills by Sunday.
Spector said fog will not be an issue through the week because of the wet conditions and the lingering clouds.
The high forecast for Monday in Fresno is 46 degrees with a low of 41, with roughly the same temperatures Tuesday. Wednesday temperatures will rise slightly, according to the weather service.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
