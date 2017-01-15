Zebra found skinned on beach near San Simeon died of natural causes

A zebra found dead and skinned on the beach at the mouth of Pico Creek this weekend died of natural causes, officials said.
At about 12:25 p.m. Saturday, a deputy from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the dead zebra, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Nate Paul. The zebra, which came from the nearby Hearst Ranch, had apparently died naturally and been washed down the creek to the beach, Paul said. Officials from Hearst Ranch declined to comment.
On Saturday afternoon, a picture of the zebra skinned and laying on the rocks near the coastline was posted in a Facebook group called Cambria Open Forum. “The word needs to get out and the person who did this needs to be found,” wrote Jennifer Wharton, the poster of the photo.
The U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife also responded to the dead zebra. The department determined no further action could be taken regarding the skinning because the zebra was a wild animal, Paul said.
Fish and Wildlife officials did not respond to a request for comment Sunday morning.
