Fresno State athletic director talks about abuse he endured as a child

Fresno State Athletic Director Jim Bartko opens up about being abused by a Catholic priest when he was a child.
Silvia Flores The Fresno Bee

Local

Parts of Yosemite Valley flooded as Merced River recedes

The storm that flooded the Merced River left behind a mess of debris in Yosemite Valley Monday, but caused no major impacts, said Yosemite National Park spokeswoman Jamie Richards. She updates valley conditions after the Merced River overflowed its banks overnight Sunday.

Editor's Choice Videos