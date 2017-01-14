Fresno State athletic director talks about abuse he endured as a child

1:57 Garlanding Ceremony kicks off annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration Pause

1:31 Where tule fog comes from – and how to drive safely in it

1:48 What you need to know about advance parole for unauthorized immigrants

2:33 Yosemite valley closed in anticipation of storm, park still open

2:15 Downtown Fresno's Kids Cafe helps special-needs students learn job skills

0:42 Suspicious trailer fire burns proposed home for child molester

0:59 Dave & Buster's to bring adult gaming and sports bar to Fresno

2:10 Aleman Boxing celebrates nine-year anniversary

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines