Fresno State athletic director talks about abuse he endured as a child

Fresno Unified School District board President Brooke Ashjian oversees the moving of Superintendent Michael Hanson chair reassignment to the end of the board's dais – removing Hanson from his longtime seat at the center – at the FUSD meeting Wednesday night, Jan. 11, 2017.
Children were being sent home from Orange Center Elementary School after a gas line ruptured Wednesday, January 11, 2017. A Fresno County sheriff’s spokesman said a private contractor broke what was described as a 5-inch line.
The storm that flooded the Merced River left behind a mess of debris in Yosemite Valley Monday, but caused no major impacts, said Yosemite National Park spokeswoman Jamie Richards. She updates valley conditions after the Merced River overflowed its banks overnight Sunday.