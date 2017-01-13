One injured as plane crash-lands in western Fresno County

One person was injured when the plane they were flying was forced to crash land on a private airstrip in western Fresno County Friday afternoon.
At 4:09 p.m. the plane made it to the airstrip at Oakland and Sonoma avenues, near Harris Farms, about 40 miles southwest of Fresno. The plane was on the ground with its tail sticking up at the airstrip when firefighters arrived.
Cal Fire officials said the pilot had minor to moderate injuries. Emergency Medical Services officials say an airlift helicopter is at the scene to fly the pilot to a hospital if needed.
Comments