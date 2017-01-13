Fire at home planned for sexually violent predator termed suspicious

Investigators are continuing to seek the cause of a fire in Squaw Valley that destroyed the home proposed for a convicted child molester who has served his sentence.
Cal Fire Capt. Jeremiah Wittwer said the fire that destroyed the home intended for Jeffrey Snyder, 61, is considered “suspicious, but they can’t rule out electrical since there was power to the residence.”
Snyder, 61, was supposed to be housed in the mobile home at 36188 Sage Lane, near the corner of Sage Lane and Hawthorne avenues.
The mobile home was the second residence proposed in Fresno County for Snyder, a sexually violent predator who remains under the supervision of the Department of State Hospitals. Officials had proposed a home in northwest Fresno, but the idea was scrapped after neighbors complained.
The circumstances of Snyder’s case make it difficult to rule out arson, Wittwer said.
The single-wide mobile trailer was “well-involved” when firefighters arrived at 11:12 a.m. Thursday. The initial call was “black smoke in the area,” Wittwer said.
“Nobody was on the property at the time,” he said.
Damage was estimated at $40,000. Firefighters were able to save a propane tank and well house, Wittwer said.
Anyone with information about the fire can call Cal Fire’s fire prevention bureau at 559-485-7500.
This story will be updated.
