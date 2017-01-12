Fresno Fire Department and Red Cross to install free smoke alarms

Free smoke alarms will be installed Saturday by the Fresno Fire Department as part of Martin Luther King Jr. “National Day of Service.”
The project, Home Fire Campaign, is in partnership with the American Red Cross of the Central Valley and Pacific Gas & Electric Company.
Participants and volunteers will meet at Frank H. Ball Community Center, 760 Mayor Ave., for registration at 8:30 a.m. and will get training starting at 9 a.m. Smoke alarm installation is from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The installation work is scheduled to continue until 2 p.m.
For more information about volunteering, visit Volunteer Connection.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
