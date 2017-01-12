Fresno firefighter recruits to graduate Friday

The October 2016 Firefighter Recruit class will graduate from drill school Friday, adding 17 new firefighters to the Fresno Fire Department, spokesman Hector Vasquez said.
The recruits will graduate at Fresno City Hall at 9 a.m. after completing their 15-week trainee academy. It will be the third class hired in nine years, which is helping to rebuild the department, Vasquez said.
During the ceremony, the department will also recognize newly promoted fire captains, firefighter specialists and fire inspectors.
The graduates are: Justin Aragon, Timothy Ayuso, Shane Brown, Alexander Elizondo, Aleksandr Zakusilo, Matthew Gill, Brett Johnson, Sean Katzenstein, Logan Larrabee, Robert Lee, Andrew Lopez, Zachariah Summers, Nick Underwood, Luke Mendiola, Andres Moreno, Nicholas Morton and Chad Wilkerson.
Ashleigh Panoo
