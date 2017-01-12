Dive team called to rescue teens in Fresno River

A dive team was called out to rescue two teenagers Thursday night in the Yosemite Lakes area of the Fresno River, said the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.
The dive team was called out to Road 400 and Yosemite Springs Parkway around 6 p.m. to rescue the teens, who are reported to be 17 and 18 years old, after a boat overturned.
The water levels are extremely high in the river, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Both teens were out of the water as of 6:30 p.m.
This story will be updated.
