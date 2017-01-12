Suspicious trailer fire burns proposed home for child molester

A fire burned down a single-wide trailer home in Squaw Valley east of Fresno where sex offender Jeffrey Snyder was to be housed.
John Walker The Fresno Bee

Local

Parts of Yosemite Valley flooded as Merced River recedes

The storm that flooded the Merced River left behind a mess of debris in Yosemite Valley Monday, but caused no major impacts, said Yosemite National Park spokeswoman Jamie Richards. She updates valley conditions after the Merced River overflowed its banks overnight Sunday.

Editor's Choice Videos