Martin Luther King Jr. Closures

The following places will close or not operate Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day:
▪ Public schools
▪ Colleges and universities
▪ Cities of Fresno, Clovis, Tulare, Visalia, Hanford and Madera
▪ County, state and federal offices
▪ Courts
▪ Fresno, Kings, Madera and Tulare county libraries
▪ Post offices and mail delivery
▪ Financial institutions
▪ Hanford waste collection
The following places will operate on the holiday:
▪ City of Porterville
▪ Porterville Public Library
▪ Clovis, Visalia, Madera and Tulare waste collections
▪ Fresno Area Express (weekend schedule)
▪ Clovis Transit (7 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
▪ Porterville Colt (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
▪ Kings Area Rural Transit (Saturday schedule)
▪ Visalia City Coach
▪ Tulare City Transit
▪ Madera Dial-A-Ride
