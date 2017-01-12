Local

January 12, 2017 4:47 PM

Martin Luther King Jr. Closures

The following places will close or not operate Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

▪  Public schools

▪  Colleges and universities

▪  Cities of Fresno, Clovis, Tulare, Visalia, Hanford and Madera

▪  County, state and federal offices

▪  Courts

▪  Fresno, Kings, Madera and Tulare county libraries

▪  Post offices and mail delivery

▪  Financial institutions

▪  Hanford waste collection

The following places will operate on the holiday:

▪  City of Porterville

▪  Porterville Public Library

▪  Clovis, Visalia, Madera and Tulare waste collections

▪  Fresno Area Express (weekend schedule)

▪  Clovis Transit (7 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

▪  Porterville Colt (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

▪  Kings Area Rural Transit (Saturday schedule)

▪  Visalia City Coach

▪  Tulare City Transit

▪  Madera Dial-A-Ride

