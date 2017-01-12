Recent snow promises a big weekend for play in the mountains

Shaver Lake and other mountain communities were blanketed by new snow on Thursday and clear weather forecast this weekend.
Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee

Parts of Yosemite Valley flooded as Merced River recedes

The storm that flooded the Merced River left behind a mess of debris in Yosemite Valley Monday, but caused no major impacts, said Yosemite National Park spokeswoman Jamie Richards. She updates valley conditions after the Merced River overflowed its banks overnight Sunday.

