Recent snow promises a big weekend for play in the mountains

Humane Officers are searching for an animal cruelty suspect after finding two emaciated pit bulls in an empty lot near Olive and Maple avenues. The officers also found the remains of three other dogs. Anyone with information should call the Central California Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at (559) 233-7722.
The storm that flooded the Merced River left behind a mess of debris in Yosemite Valley Monday, but caused no major impacts, said Yosemite National Park spokeswoman Jamie Richards. She updates valley conditions after the Merced River overflowed its banks overnight Sunday.