Latest wave of stormy weather expected to ease by Thursday night

Rain showers that soaked the central San Joaquin Valley overnight are expected to continue through Thursday afternoon, forecaster said.
The stormy weather is expected to clear late Thursday afternoon, leading to mostly sunny weather Friday.
Overnight rainfall totals for the region included 0.13 inches in Fresno, 0.17 in Madera, 0.17 in Merced and 0.01 in Visalia.
Meanwhile, storm watchers were heartened by how the recent storms are raising the water levels in California lakes and reservoirs.
