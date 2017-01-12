Local

January 12, 2017 12:27 AM

One dead when sheriff’s pursuit ends in crash at northwest Fresno intersection

By Ashleigh Panoo

One man is dead after his car collided with others and wrapped around a light pole trying to outrun Fresno County sheriff’s deputies in northwest Fresno late Wednesday night, said Fresno police Sgt. Jerardo Chamalbide.

Fresno County sheriff’s deputies tried to pull the man over for speeding at Bullard and Palm avenues. He continued west to the intersection of Bullard and West avenues where he ran a red light, smashing the front of a van driving east. His car spun out and hit two more vehicles on Bullard, taking out road signs along the sidewalk and wrapping around a pole.

No one else was injured, but the man, described only as a black, male adult, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fresno police were called to take over the incident, but Chamalbide said where the deputy initiated the traffic stop was the county’s jurisdiction.

All lanes of the intersection of Bullard and West are expected to be closed at least until Thursday morning, Chamalbide said.

