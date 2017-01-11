A year later, coroner reports cause of death for Fresno homeowner outside rowdy party

Guy Birrenkott, 57, who collapsed and died a year ago outside a rowdy party at a home he owned in northeast Fresno, succumbed to a brain hemorrhage, the Fresno County Coroner’s Office reported Wednesday.
Fresno police investigated the death, which happened Jan. 10, 2016 at the out-of-control party where there was a fight involving more than 30 people. Birrenkott owned the house on the 8700 block of North Fuller Avenue. He was trying to shut down the party when violence broke out.
Fresno sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said coroner’s doctors worked with outside specialists to conduct examinations of Birrenkott, which he said led to the long delay in determining the cause of death.
Police responding to multiple calls about the party around 2 a.m. found Birrenkott on the lawn, not breathing. Ambulances were called, but paramedics were unable to revive him.
Police also found a teenage boy bleeding from the head.
Police believe Birrenkott was involved in a verbal and physical altercation with one or more suspects.
Between 30 to 100 people, many of them minors, were at the home. Partygoers had broken windows and thrown bottles in the street. Neighbors also reported loud music, marijuana smoke and minors drinking.
