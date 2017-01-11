Local

January 11, 2017 11:41 AM

Man found dead in east-central Fresno after homicide identified

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

A man who died in Fresno’s first homicide of 2017 was identified Wednesday by the Fresno County Coroner as James Lindsey, 55, of Fresno.

Lindsey’s body was found just after 1 a.m. Tuesday in east-central Fresno, near Floradora Avenue and Highway 168.

Sgt. Sean Biggs said the body was reported to police by two people riding bicycles in the area just after 1 a.m. Lindsey sustained trauma to his upper body, but police are waiting for the Fresno County Coroner to establish the cause of death. Police are attempting to speak with several people from a nearby homeless encampment for more information.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

