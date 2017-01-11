More rain, snow coming, but they will pack less punch

More rain in the central San Joaquin Valley and snow in the Sierra are expected Wednesday, less than a day after the latest wave of storms to pound California gave the region a thorough soaking.
Fresno received 0.47 inches of rain overnight. Merced recorded 0.63, Madera, 0.42 and Visalia, 0.19.
There is a 70 percent chance of precipitation in the Fresno area for Wednesday. The likelihood of rain showers will decrease into the evening.
A high temperature in the high 50s is expected in Fresno on Wednesday. Cooler temperatures and more rain showers are in the forecast for Thursday.
In the Sierra, the snow level was at 8,000 feet Tuesday, with four feet of new snow possible by Wednesday. Come Thursday, the snow level will drop to 3,500 feet as a colder storm arrives.
Snow showers, sometimes heavy, are forecast for the Yosemite Valley on Wednesday and into Wednesday night. Accumulations of more than a foot are possible.
Skies should start to clear Friday, and no rain or snow is forecast for the weekend.
Flooding that forced evacuations of some North Fork residents continued through Tuesday and into Wedneday. Residents of Bass Lake Mobile Home Park and on parts of Church Street had to evacuate Monday when an overflowing Willow Creek sent water around their homes.
Yosemite Valley, which was closed to visitors and most employees over the weekend, reopened Tuesday morning with limited services. Overnight accommodations and services are expected to be fully operational Wednesday.
Park Service officials said they continue to assess flood impacts and needed repairs from the weekend’s storm. The Merced River, swollen with high-elevation runoff, crested at 12.7 feet early Monday, flooding meadows, roadways and some visitor facilities, including parts of Housekeeping Camp and Half Dome (formerly Curry) Village.
China Peak on Wednesday morning said it would be open for business. The ski area was closed Tuesday because the area at the bottom of the runs was “covered in water” after receiving about 10 inches of rain, according to China Peak’s website.
The recent storms have greatly increased the flow in the San Joaquin River.
On Jan. 3, the river was flowing at about 200 cubic feet per second. On Tuesday morning, the river was flowing at 6,380 cubic feet per second, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, which measures the flow near the town of Friant.
Gray skies and dry conditions gave way Tuesday afternoon to the next storm to hit the waterlogged Valley. From Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning, nearly an inch or more of rain was forecast to fall on the Valley’s east side. Winds were expected to gust to 40 mph in Fresno, Kings and Tulare counties.
