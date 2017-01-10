CHP: Pedestrian suffers major injuries in Poplar accident

One person suffered major injuries after being struck by a car in Tulare County Tuesday night.
A dispatcher with the California Highway Patrol said the person was being transported to a local hospital after the accident in Poplar, about 4 miles west of Porterville.
There was limited information available on the identity of the person or the extent of the injuries. CHP was investigating and everyone involved was said to be cooperating with the investigation, the dispatcher said.
The collision was reported just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Avenue 144 and Road 192 after a black Chevy truck struck the person.
Further information was not immediately available.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
Comments