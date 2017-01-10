Fresno County sheriff dispatch center renovated

Caltrans reports that the emergency contractor has made great progress overnight and almost has the 60-foot-by-one-quarter-mile long mudslide cleaned up as of Monday morning, January 9, 2017. Eastbound Interstate 80 reopened Monday morning after low utility lines were cleared in the area.
Jamie Richards, of Yosemite National Park, updates the level of the Merced River at Swinging Bridge in Yosemite Valley, on Sunday, Jan. 8. The river is expected to crest at 12 feet at 10 p.m. Sunday night due to a powerful storm that hit the park this weekend.
Highway 41 remained closed on Saturday, January 7, 2017, and probably won’t reopen this weekend because of a large mudslide that covered the highway Friday evening about six miles east of Morro Bay, a Caltrans official said Saturday.