Fresno County sheriff dispatch center renovated

Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims reveals newly renovated Fresno County Sheriff dispatch center.
Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee

California

Emergency crews work to clear Interstate 80 mudslide

Caltrans reports that the emergency contractor has made great progress overnight and almost has the 60-foot-by-one-quarter-mile long mudslide cleaned up as of Monday morning, January 9, 2017. Eastbound Interstate 80 reopened Monday morning after low utility lines were cleared in the area.

Local

Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

Highway 41 remained closed on Saturday, January 7, 2017, and probably won’t reopen this weekend because of a large mudslide that covered the highway Friday evening about six miles east of Morro Bay, a Caltrans official said Saturday.

