January 10, 2017 5:25 PM

New Fresno police officers sworn in, current ones promoted

The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Police Department conducted a promotions and swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday at the Fresno Convention Center.

Sworn in were the following:

ESD I: Rebecca Fields

Community outreach specialist / crime analyst: Lee Schmidt, Khamphou Insyarath

Helicopter mechanic: Jose Contreras

Police Cadet I: Sarah Avila, Trevor Bohny, Daniel Eldred, Jacob Fleischmann, Jonathan Jalomo, Lupita Jimenez-Sanchez, Jessica Johnston, Alden Moses, Miles Payseno, Adam Pichardo, David Ramirez, Sebastian Rodriquez, Taylor Thompson, Johnny Tucker and Damian Zaragoza.

Police Cadet II: Jeremy Pool, Dustin Toby

Police officer recruits: Christopher Ayala, Manuel Bahena, Arthur Barragan, Tyler Beckwith, Darin Chandler, Matthew Clifton, Hugo Corona, Adrian Correra, Andrew Espino, Luis Galindo, Katherine Gregory, Raul Herrera, Jonathan Isaak, Erika Jennings, Dirk Reed, Martin Salas, Jacob Torres, Joshua Weskamp

Police officer lateral: Joseph Hinojos, John Veres

The following were promoted:

Senior crime scene investigation technician: Cynthia DeSoto, Scott May

Records manager: Kelly Keifer

Police sergeants: Adrian Alvarez, Jason Amarante, Ted Kazarian, Jeff LaBlue, Brian Pierce, Brendan Rhames, Zeke Suarez, Stacie Szatmari and Martin Van Overbeek.

